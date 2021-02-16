Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.98

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,022,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

