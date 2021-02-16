Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Trading Up 25.8%

Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) were up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 595,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 154,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

