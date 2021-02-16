Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

