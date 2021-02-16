Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $198,691.47 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMKR traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 4,815,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

