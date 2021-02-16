Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 108049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,366. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 232,748 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 79.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

