AMO Coin (AMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.14 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $815,085.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,556,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

