AmonD (AMON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,914.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $779,122.55 and $29,914.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

