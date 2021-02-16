Amoveo (VEO) Price Tops $67.88 on Major Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $9,344.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $67.88 or 0.00139922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

