Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $8.19. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,514 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

