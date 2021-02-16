Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.53. 101,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 113,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on AP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.