Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.11

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.11 and last traded at $137.68, with a volume of 5552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

