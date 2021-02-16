Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 4th

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 3rd.

APH opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

