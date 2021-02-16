Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Down 5.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.35. 3,958,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,097,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $434.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,584 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $393,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 398,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

