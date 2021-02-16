Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $377.82 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $377.82 million and approximately $33.85 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 538,602,322 coins and its circulating supply is 324,715,225 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

