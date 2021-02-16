Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 997,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,631,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPY. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.
