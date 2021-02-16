Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 997,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,631,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPY. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.31.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

