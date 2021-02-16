Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 182.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

