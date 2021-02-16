Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $75,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.75. 34,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,338. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

