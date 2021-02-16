Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $190.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $164.67 and last traded at $161.90, with a volume of 13892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 231.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 85,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

