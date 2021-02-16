Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.19. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,912,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,609,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 733,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,374. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -537.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

