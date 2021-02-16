Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,476. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

