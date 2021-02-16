Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce sales of $58.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.15 million and the lowest is $58.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $194.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $218.19 million, with estimates ranging from $197.75 million to $238.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $244,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,188,983 shares of company stock valued at $67,474,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.