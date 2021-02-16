Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Genesco reported earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. CL King lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. 103,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

