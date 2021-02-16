Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE GPI opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $988,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,902 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

