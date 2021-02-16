Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 84,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,367. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -281.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.