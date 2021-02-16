Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.39. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 458,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,627,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.