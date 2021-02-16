Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNPR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,556. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

