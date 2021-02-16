Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 229,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,379. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.