Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

