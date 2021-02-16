Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.