Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post $829.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $833.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.46 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $764.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

