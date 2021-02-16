Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce $83.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $39.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $301.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $395.26 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $412.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,795,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

