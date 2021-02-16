Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $78.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.63 million to $82.38 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $366.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $370.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.58 million, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $410.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
