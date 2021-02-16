Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report sales of $496.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.10 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of HELE opened at $227.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

