Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 8,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,417 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

