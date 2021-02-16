Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $13.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.19 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $17.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $61.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.02 million, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $57.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.