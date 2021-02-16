Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.04. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 3,436,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.