Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

