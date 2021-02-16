Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $8.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $36.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.