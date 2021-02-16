Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $16.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Veritone reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $57.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

