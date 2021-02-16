Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,827.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1,415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,200.00.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00.

2/1/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,835.00.

1/29/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,320.00.

1/14/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,527.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 182.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,449.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,322.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

