Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) recently:

2/16/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/8/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/8/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

