Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) recently:

2/9/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors reported strong fourth-quarter earnings driven by a strong rebound in demand across most of its markets. It continued to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive as well as mobile. Further, the growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remains positive. Additionally, rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the Communication Infrastructure & Others market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/1/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $168.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $209.00.

1/12/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/6/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $195.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 124.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,197.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.