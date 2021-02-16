Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 16th (ACCYY, CCU, CDK, CKH, CRTX, CSPR, DESP, DWS, ENBL, FCNCA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 16th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $86.00 to $91.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

