Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY):

2/11/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

2/11/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

1/28/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/25/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

1/25/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock is gaining from its sound fundamentals and growth strategies. It also received a boost from the top and bottom line beat reported in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Results benefited from robust digital growth, courtesy of its BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position contributed to growth. Notably, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Further, the company continued to witness momentum in comparable sales (comps) as well as store and digital sales in September. Moreover, the recent introduction of the same-day-delivery service is likely to aid the top line. However, the impacts of COVID-19 on store traffic and intense competition are likely to be headwinds.”

1/8/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

