Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inovalon (INOV)

Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. "

2/4/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/2/2021 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Inovalon is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Inovalon stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 700.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,496 shares of company stock worth $2,896,259. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

