Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Interfor (IFSPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS: IFSPF) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Interfor was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.