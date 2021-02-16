Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ichor (ICHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/25/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2021 – Ichor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

1/6/2021 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

1/6/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

