Analyzing Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 296.62%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.59 $4.30 million $0.01 1,788.00

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

