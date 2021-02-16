Analyzing Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 10 0 2.71 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $63.36, indicating a potential downside of 6.47%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Medifocus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Medifocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $785.37 million 8.51 $155.21 million $1.68 40.32 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.23 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Medifocus.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.12, suggesting that its stock price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 12.36% 9.85% 9.04% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Globus Medical beats Medifocus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. In addition, it provides motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions; and hip and knee joint solutions, as well as distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. Further, the company offers expandable spacer products, which include RISE, RISE-L, CALIBER, CALIBER-L, ALTERA, ELSA, ELSA-ATP, SABLE, MAGNIFY, MAGNIFY-S, FORTIFY, and XPand; CREO thoracolumbar stabilization platform that offers instruments and implants for treating pathologies; CREO MIS and CREO MCS, options designed for less invasive surgery and minimal muscle disruption; CREO Derotation and CREO Rod Link Reducer systems, which help to streamline various derotation maneuvers for deformity correction; CREO Addition that provides a range of connectors; and CREO Fenestrated, a cement augmented pedicle screw system for patients with advanced stage tumors and limited life expectancy, as well as QUARTEX, an occipito-cervico-thoracic stabilization system. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

