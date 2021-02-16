Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.30%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $27.08, suggesting a potential downside of 20.74%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment -50.54% -352.53% -10.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.92 $89.48 million $1.58 21.63

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Rush Street Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

